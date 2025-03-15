





































The encounter Werder Bremen – B. Mönchengladbach of the Bundesliga, which is disputed in westerstadion to the 15:30 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Werder Bremen – B. Mönchengladbach

Classification and statistics between Werder Bremen – B. Mönchengladbach

Werder Bremen arrives at the match after having faced the previous day to the



Bayer Leverkusen



while B. Mönchengladbach played his last Bundesliga match against



Mainz 05



. He Werder Bremen Currently occupies the position number 12 of the Bundesliga with 34 points, while its rival, the

B. Mönchengladbachoccupies the Post 8 With 38 points.

