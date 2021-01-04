Milot Rashica was one of the few bright spots of the past horror season SV Werder Bremen. His failed move to Bayer Leverkusen last summer was followed by a suboptimal performance so far, and his current injury in particular raises questions.
At the beginning of the current season, Rashica was absent due to knee problems that were not described in detail. After he came to (partial) missions from matchday four to nine, an equally ominous thigh injury is currently incapacitating him.
“We will intensify his training in the next few days. Against Augsburg, Milot should be a candidate for an assignment again,” said Werder’s sports director Frank Baumann Deichstube the current status of his player.
Accordingly, Rashica is not expected to return until mid-January at the earliest – ironically, he will also miss the upcoming game in Leverkusen, his actual transfer goal.
“It’s hard to say why it was. Of course we’re looking for the cause. So far, Milot has hardly had any leg injuries,” said Baumann, wondering about Rashica’s current injury, which he suffered in training before matchday ten.
There are rumors of a tendon injury that can certainly drag on for a few weeks, but the association’s handling of the issue appears unfortunate.
Rashica’s contract in Bremen only runs until summer 2022, the broken deal with Leverkusen could cost Werder a few million. Because a departure of the Kosovar in winter can be almost ruled out due to his physical condition, Leverkusen should want to orientate itself elsewhere. With every week that the player is missing, his market value also decreases.
Should there be a sale next summer, the receiving club will certainly put much less on the table than Bayer would have last done. Another aspect of the current misery is whether a Rashica that has not yet got going can help the Bremen team again this season.
