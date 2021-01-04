“We will intensify his training in the next few days. Against Augsburg, Milot should be a candidate for an assignment again,” said Werder’s sports director Frank Baumann Deichstube the current status of his player.

Accordingly, Rashica is not expected to return until mid-January at the earliest – ironically, he will also miss the upcoming game in Leverkusen, his actual transfer goal.

There are rumors of a tendon injury that can certainly drag on for a few weeks, but the association’s handling of the issue appears unfortunate.

Should there be a sale next summer, the receiving club will certainly put much less on the table than Bayer would have last done. Another aspect of the current misery is whether a Rashica that has not yet got going can help the Bremen team again this season.