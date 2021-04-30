D.he last big cup game with Bremen participation looks like something from a distant past. The roar in the full Weser Stadium, the romp and hustle and bustle on the lawn, the interaction between the playing field and the stands: Was that really only a good year ago? Werder Bremen were not doing much better in terms of sport than they are today, but financially they were, because the pandemic was a Chinese matter – far away. As if unleashed, the team of coach Florian Kohfeldt defeated Borussia Dortmund in this round of 16 on February 4, 2020 with 3-2 goals. The victory should result in a reversal of thrust in the direction of a secured midfield of the Bundesliga. Nothing came of it. The pandemic began and left its mark everywhere, including Bremen. Without the electrifying energy of the audience in the Weser Stadium, Werder ended up in the relegation.

The fact that one season on the verge of relegation can lead to the next and the next was already learned by their northern rivals from Hamburg and Wolfsburg before Werder. With different outcomes. The people of Bremen are also making this experience now. A crisis that shakes the whole club like in May and June 2020. Again, Supervisory Board Marco Bode and Head of Sport Frank Baumann stood firm and did not change the coach.

Longest hanging game in history

But at what price? The time after the 1: 3 at 1. FC Union Berlin on Saturday until the decision in favor of Kohfeldt on Monday evening will go down as the longest hanging game in the history of the Bundesliga. The result of the hours of discussion as one of the most unsatisfactory: Florian Kohfeldt, 38, will get the DFB Cup semi-final against RB Leipzig this Friday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup and on ARD) to show that he is is still the right one.

What that means remained vague: Will he be dismissed after a 4-0 draw? Can he continue after winning on penalties? Or also in the event of an honorable defeat? In any case, Werder leads his coach through the ring, which leaves a bad impression. Kohfeldt himself behaves like at the end of the 2019/20 season. He straightforwardly refers to his length of stay in the club; in summer it will be 20 years. If someone thinks he is no longer the right one, he will accept that. The Werder leadership, on the other hand, looked faint-hearted, as if they were waiting for Kohfeldt’s resignation in order not to have to decide anything for themselves. The trainer, on the other hand, did not do them the favor. There were many reasons to sack Kohfeldt after losing seven games in seven. And there is also enough reason to end the collaboration with Baumann. He stands for this unimaginative cadre; together with Kohfeldt for a green and white football that no longer invites you to fly in your thoughts. Now both continue – for now.

Not at all Werder-like

But the problem has only been postponed. A dangerous game for time. Wedged between financial difficulties and a lack of prospects, Werder must align themselves for the coming season. A year ago it seemed daring to continue with Kohfeldt – after the relegation he had asked for time to think about whether it would go on with him and Werder. That seems impossible for the 2021/22 season. Kohfeldt’s position is too weak. In fact, Werder needs a fresh impetus on the coaching bench. And maybe also in the sports management. The game with fire begins immediately.

Because should Kohfeldt undermine the unformulated expectations against Leipzig, a coach dismissal would have to follow and a new coach found for the game of the 32nd round against Bayer 04 Leverkusen on May 8th. Of course, the idea is that the SVW has long thrown the fishing rod, but wants to spare the newcomer a cup failure at the debut. This way of dealing with the esteemed Florian Kohfeldt would not be Werder-like at all. In favor of an immediate change of coach would have spoken that Kohfeldt’s successor would have had more time to get to know each other and to prepare for the Leverkusen game.

Proceed as the situation is, only an escape artist can solve it. In other words: we need another miracle from the Weser. History has a few in store. But it would have to be a miracle with long-term effects, and who can believe in it in these times?