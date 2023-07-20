Went mad? aide-de-can talks with Mama Lucha, the famous character for being a fighter against low prices, since the ‘client’ wanted to speak to agree on offers at Bodega Aurrera.

Bodega Aurrera, maintains ‘Mamá Lucha’ as a strategy, who is allegedly a framed woman who fights for low prices, thus reaching the largest possible population permanently.

The retail company has become one of the favorite stores for Mexican families thanks to placing sales, discounts and sales, which win over its consumers, and even share it on social networks, which is why more people decide to visit its branches.

This time, a video broadcast by the account of ‘@bodegaaurrera’ went viral, since when celebrating its 65th anniversary, it decided to create an advertisement in the company of a Mexican actress, dancer, host, singer and comedian, Alma Cero.

During the viral video, Alma Cero, known for her character Rosa Aurora in the Televisa series, María de Todos los Ángeles, was seen, since during the recording, she was seen speaking next to an advertising poster for Mama Lucha.

Therefore, when Soul Zero, was seen ‘talk’ with the character of ‘Mama Lucha’, Netizens began to tell him to ask for offers, because no one can resist saving.

Aurrera Winery Services

The retail business founded by Jerónimo Arango, in 1958, which was previously Almacenes Aurrera, but since 1970 has been called ‘Bodega Aurrera’, a company that was called ‘Central de Ropa’, has maintained the main idea of ​​offering a wide variety of products at low prices.

Bodega Aurrera, business format of the company Walmart de México y Centroamérica, operates in all the states of the country, to be in every house, since by being governed by the motto of ‘The champion of low prices’ they offer quality products at an affordable cost for all.

Bodega Aurrera, thus operating in more than 2,200 branches, in its three formats, Bodega Aurrera, Bodega Aurrera Express and Mi Bodega Aurrera, which are differentiated by the products for sale, consumers can carry out:

Services pay

Credit card payment

Remittance service through MoneyGram

Electronic bill

Gift card

Monthly promotions without interest

exclusive offers

Own brands

