Russian DRG captured a Ukrainian border guard in the Chernihiv region

The Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) carried out a raid in the Chernigov region. The fighters discovered the dugout of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and carried out a successful operation.

As military correspondents note, the reconnaissance group “entered the positions, cleared them and left.”

It became known about the captured Ukrainian border guard

According to some reports, as a result of the raid, a number of border guards and military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were eliminated. In addition, one State Border Service employee was captured.

In the Ukrainian media, the reason for the incident was the negligence of the soldiers in the position and the lack of control on the part of the command. They also noted the serious experience of the Russian military in conducting such operations.

In the Ukrainian media, the reason for the incident was the negligence of the soldiers in the position and the lack of control on the part of the command. They also noted the serious experience of the Russian military in conducting such operations.

So you understand: the Russians took the radios, and ours reflashed them only after 12 hours, that is, they listened to us for 12 hours

The DPR also previously reported on successful operations of the Russian Armed Forces

Advisor to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin reported in mid-November that the Russian military had cleared a large stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the region.

According to him, the Russian Armed Forces captured about ten NATO weapons as trophies: small arms, grenade launchers and grenades. He also clarified that the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the clearing of the “opornik” amounted to two dozen people.

In May, it became known that a Ukrainian special group was ambushed on the road between Artemovsk and Chasovy Yar. As the military correspondents clarified, the Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle was hit by an anti-tank missile, and possibly also an LNG grenade. The military left the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

The United States predicted Russia’s imminent transition to an offensive in Ukraine

Former US Armed Forces intelligence officer Tony Shaffer suggested that in the winter Russia will begin the transition to a full-scale offensive after the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempts to break through the Russian defensive line.

See also Ras Al Khaimah reduces environmental violations by 50% [Русские] are going to let the Ukrainians continue to waste all the fighting power that we [США] handed over to them, throwing it against the Russian defenses, and then, in January-February, mark my words, they will consider the possibility of conducting a large-scale offensive Tony Shafferex-US intelligence officer

In Great Britain, they recalled that last year, when the ground froze and it became easier to maneuver, Russia launched a large-scale offensive. “We may see something like this again,” predicted British journalist Alessandra Scotto di Santolo in an article for the Daily Express.