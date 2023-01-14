The Norwegian wins ahead of Odermatt, another podium for the blue. And the Italy of speed is back to being seen

Like a year ago on this track, like most of the downhills this season (it’s already the fourth triumph after Lake Louise, Beaver Creek and Val Gardena), like in yesterday’s super-G Aleksander Aamodt Kilde wins, or rather wins hands down, even in Wengen. With the start slowed down due to the wind and a shorter race, the gaps are still heavy: Kilde finished in 1’43″14, Marco Odermatt is the only one who manages to contain the gap below the second (at 88/100) , but on the podium there is once again Mattia Casse (third at 1”01), who after the podium on the Saslong seems to have entered another dimension. He managed to keep up with reigning two-times world champion Vincent Kriechmayr and Beat Feuz, in his last race on home snow: he has already announced his farewell after Kitzbuehel. See also Still bronze: Swiss ski crosser still gets her medal nine days after the Olympic final

Italy house — Switzerland confirms its unapproachable speed superpower with 4 athletes in the top 7 (in addition to Odermatt second and Feuz fifth there are also Hintermann sixth and Roulin seventh), but also for speed Italy there are finally encouraging signs: eighth (at 1 ”63) is Dominik Paris, who paid for two errors in the final and lost a second in the last two intermediates. However, he marked his top speed at 147 kilometers per hour. Ninth the blue veteran Matteo Marsaglia, at 1”83 (remember the strategy on the road, faced with a snowplow for a few tens of meters). After yesterday’s crash Innerhofer is out of the 10, 2”43 behind.

Kilde — It is the nineteenth Cup victory for the thirty-year-old Norwegian who takes the luxury of equaling Lasse Kjus with 10 victories in the downhill run (in front of his compatriots he is now only Svindal, with 14).

The calendar — Tomorrow the slalom is scheduled with 7 Azzurri in the race: Alex Vinatzer, Tommaso Sala, Giuliano Razzoli, Stefano Gross, Simon Maurberger, Tobias Kastlunger and Matteo Canins (in his Cup debut). See also America legend opposes the signing of Sebastián Córdova to Tigres

Next week speed is back on track in Kitzbuehel with two descents and a slalom, Giovanni Franzoni will not be there who suffered a muscle injury in yesterday’s super-G crash which probably ends his season here.

