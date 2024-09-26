Wendy’s and McDonald’s are two extremely important fast food chains in the United States that compete at the top. In search of it, the first now implemented a very particular strategy.

Through an official statement on its website, Wendy’s announced that it will take advantage of the fact that in certain cities McDonald’s has ice cream machines not working and in high demand. In said sites, will sell a Frosty for only US$1 until the end of September.

The measure includes the cities of Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, New York and Los Angeles. According to the study carried out by the partnership that Wendy’s formed with the site McBroken, that tracks whether the McDonald’s of your choice has a working ice cream machine, these cities are the ones reporting the biggest problems. Taking advantage of this, The fast food chain launched the offer as part of a marketing strategy.

“Ice cream lovers can stop by the nearest Wendy’s and purchase and even combine it with an order of fries to enjoy a perfect bite,” the chain reported.

And he also explained: “Consumers can even use McBroken.com to navigate to the nearest Wendy’s restaurant or order ahead to make sure there’s ice cream with your name on it, right when it arrives.”

Wendy’s particular strategy. Photo:Social networks Share

What the Wendy’s report says about McDonald’s ice cream machines

The Wendy’s study with McBroken showed that dessert fans face ice cream machine outages too oftenand for this reason the company tried to show itself at the service of its customers.

“Wendy’s knows that when fans crave something sweetthey deserve to have a reliable and delicious option. “To make sure fans with a sweet tooth are covered, Wendy’s is stepping up to bring consumers Frosty treats in their greatest time of need,” the statement said.

It should be noted that At no point in its statement does Wendy’s name McDonald’s due to the failures of their ice creams, but the community is aware that, as they are direct competitors, they are referring to that situation in the most affected cities, which will benefit from the initiative.