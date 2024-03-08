Streamers and balloons in the Van Dijk home: Lizzy, the 13-year-old daughter of Wendy van Dijk, has been released from the hospital. According to Wendy, her family leaves behind an exciting month, in which Lizzy went through 'a whole process'. The girl was previously diagnosed with a rare blood disorder.
Suzanne Borgdorff
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Wendy #van #Dijk #update #daughter39s #illness #39We #confidence #future #again39
Leave a Reply