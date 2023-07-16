Did “Sugar Rush” come to Netflix? The followers of the famous program ended the wait after the streaming giant announced its premiere on July 12. Under a Mexican adaptation and with the name of “Pastry chefs against time”, the famous judges who will be part of the series were announced. Among the names are “Mis Pastelitos”, Capi Pérez, Lolita Ayala, Ludwika Paleta and a character who has been telling the time in Mexico.

Is about Wendy Guevara, the well-known Mexican influencer made its premiere in a big way on Netflix screens and fans are looking forward to it. “Now I did want to see it, just because of her occurrences”, “Wendy, the boss”, “I will only see it because Wendy comes out”, were some of the comments from the fans when they found out about her participation. The popular Wendy It has become well known on social networks thanks to the reality show “The house of the famous”, together with the Peruvian Nicola Porcella.

“Pastry chefs against time”, with Wendy Guevara

The Mexican version of “Sugar rush”, “Pastry chefs against time”, It has already been released and —so far— it is not known how many seasons it will bring. For now, it can be deduced from the synopsis that we will see for a good stretch to Wendy Guevara: the new Netflix series will have six episodes. What is a fact is that there will be six teams of pastry chefs who will compete

What is “Pasteleros contra el tiempo” about?

The new Netflix series will have contestants in its ranks who must, against the clock, make surprising desserts to convince the demanding palates of the judges and, thus, avoid falling into elimination. In addition, the announcement was made that the winners of the competition will be awarded 1 million Mexican pesos. A significant amount that, without a doubt, will increase the demand of the participants.