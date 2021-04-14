Wendy’s syndrome, whose name is inspired by the character in the story of Peter Pan, that you need someone to care for to affirm your identity. It has a feminine stamp and is accentuated when motherhood arrives. The breeding ground for a woman and mother to develop this syndrome is to assume the social role that is usually assigned to women as self-sacrificing caregivers of the people around them, which creates the need to take on other people’s responsibilities. “A woman in this society has at some point in her life the tendency to cover the satisfactions of her environment, to sacrifice herself for love, to have the belief of being indispensable to others and a tendency to depression, if it is not socially accepted , since it is what is expected of us ”, he explains Ana López, pedagogue specializing in educational neuropsychology.

The burden of responsibility assumed by a woman with this syndrome increases when motherhood arrives, since “it is not the same to feel that you are the only person who can satisfy the needs of those around you, to have to also take care of of a dependent person, such as children. Anxiety can appear at this time, not only because of the burden of having a child, but also because of those beliefs that it is essential to meet the needs of the environment, ”adds López.

A syndrome marked by education and guilt for not get to everything

Guilt for not get to everything causes the “symptoms of this syndrome to be more pronounced, since it is not a biological or natural issue, but rather a pattern acquired by educational and social issues. As women, they continue to teach us to prioritize the fact of being caregivers and to carry that burden of the responsibilities of the home, the family and the couple. To this, work or social relationships are added. Too many things to take care of and guilt for not doing everything comes into play here. However, I consider that it is a syndrome that should not be pathologize, since all women, due to gender, have been under this syndrome at some time ”, highlights the neuropsychologist Ana López.

The woman and mother with Wendy’s syndrome puts the “focus outward and not inward. If she cannot be in that relationship of surrender to another, she is lost and feels a great fear of rejection, so all her efforts are destined to obtain the acceptance of others. In the relationship with their children, this fear of rejection will be revealed by avoiding any conflict that may cause a gap in the relationship with them. It will be very difficult for him to sustain any disagreement and, perhaps, he will seek to get out of that discomfort, apologizing for something that he has not known how to do, downplaying what happened or surrendering even more to the needs of others “, he clarifies Ana Muñoz, Gestalt psychologist and therapist, member of the Spanish Association of Gestalt Therapy.

These mothers tend to “take care of what goes beyond what is necessary, but what a child needs is a mother who is good enough and not perfect. During our childhood, we require them to respond to our physiological, emotional or protective needs, but we are also prepared for that satisfaction, sometimes, to be delayed, which is natural, because the mother cannot always be fully available. This wanting to protect and take care of perfectly, also leads to an attitude that can be very invasive with the autonomy and independence of the children. The self-sacrificing mother, who has worked so hard to satisfy and please, can feel threatened by being cut off from the role of perfect caregiver. Their children’s desire to fly is a threat to their identity, which may lead to reproach and resentment ”, adds Muñoz.

How to avoid perpetuating Wendy’s Syndrome with your children

Change patterns that are framed within in being mother Wendy and offering different alternatives that serve as models for sons and, especially for daughters, is the way to prevent them from adopting the role of compulsive caregivers to seek acceptance. “Children should not take responsibility for the emotional needs of their parents and for this they do not have to place concerns on them that do not correspond to them so that their environment is well. If there are two siblings of different sex at home, be careful not to give girls different roles to boys in which it is taken for granted that they have to take responsibility for being women to assume a caregiver role. The mother’s attitude is essential when it comes to verbalizing and making clear with her daughters issues such as giving priority to their well-being and relaxation in the face of day-to-day domestic obligations, with statements such as: I’m not going to take care of this, I do not do this I or i will do it later. In this way, a model will be offered to the distant and alternative daughters to the self-sacrificing woman who prioritizes the care of her environment and does not take care of herself ”, concludes the psychologist Ana Muñoz.

