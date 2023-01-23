Singer Wendy Sulca She is going through one of her best moments, as she has just turned a month old with her boyfriend and did not hesitate to share a photo together on her Instagram account. The artist, who became popular on YouTube for the songs “La tetita” and “Cerveza, cerveza”, surprised some time ago by buying a three-story house for her mother. At that time, she assured that she was concentrating on her projects and that she had no time for love. Everything seems to indicate that her life took an unexpected turn.

“Happy birthday, my pretty boy… Thank you for making me so happy every day”, he wrote in the snapshot published in his stories. They are seen sharing a moment eating ice cream. However, the name of his current partner is still a mystery, because on this occasion he did not label her.

Wendy Sulca uploaded a photo with her boyfriend. Photo: Instagram/ Wendy Sulca.

This is the three-story house that Wendy Sulca gave her mother

The interpreter Wendy Sulca She wanted to thank her mother for her unconditional support from a very young age as she made her way through the artistic world. Thus, in 2018, for her parent’s birthday, she decided to give her a three-story house.

The house has a spacious living room and dining room, which has a window overlooking the park that surrounds the property; in addition to a spacious kitchen, but at that time it required some changes, from what could be seen in the tour carried out by the “EBDT” reporter.

Wendy Sulca and her gift for Mon Laferte

Wendy Sulca He was part of the singer Mon Laferte’s show that took place on November 8 in the city of Trujillo. Likewise, the Peruvian artist took the opportunity to give the interpreter of “Torment” a present.

“My beautiful Mon Laferte, you really are great. Great human being, the most generous, simple and beautiful in the world. Thank you for inviting me to your concert, you were amazing. I hope soon we can sing together, because it would be a dream. PS: I gave her an Andean skirt from my clothing brand and she loved it, ”she wrote.