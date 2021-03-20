Singer Wendy Sulca and the band Olaya Sound System they joined in the launch of a new song called “My Claim.” The video clip is now available on all music platforms.

The lyrics of the song seek to create awareness in the followers for the next elections in Peru, which will take place on April 11, 2021.

As Wendy Sulca commented, “My Claim“Encourages the population to” change to move forward, with less speech and more action.

“This April 11 we have the opportunity to vote in a more informed and conscious way to make a change that helps us grow. However, the first change we must make is in ourselves, in our day to day life ”, said the young interpreter through a statement.

In the video clip, the fusion of the tropical rhythm of Olaya Sound System with the folkloric origin of Wendy Sulca’s music.

“For Los Olaya, music has always been a message as well. In these times, urgently, it is essential to propose changes and re-think the way in which we are living as a society, and to do it with tropical, danceable, joyful music, it is not only viable but necessary ”, mentioned Lorenzo Zolezzi, vocalist of Olaya Sound System.

It should be noted that in the description of the video clip in Youtube it is clarified that the song “Mi Reclamo” is not associated with any political party. This was recorded in various locations such as Lima and Cusco.

