Los Mochis, Sin.- Surrounded by her best friends and loved ones, Wendy Stafford Félix celebrated her 13th birthday. The evening in her honor was dedicated to her by her parents, Kir Stafford and Lety Félix de Stafford, who pampered her at all times.

The celebration

The party was held in a well-known restaurant in the city, a place where his friends and other relatives arrived on time, including his brothers, Vanesa and Kir Stafford Félix; his cousins, Félix Luna and Félix Gómez, and his uncles, Mary, Roberto, Manuel and Frank Félix. The gathering was enlivened by disco music.