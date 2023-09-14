Guanajuato influencer Wendy Guevara, winner of the Televisa reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, became furious after finding out that her friend loves it Nicolla Porcella.

In a live broadcast, Wendy Guevara She found out that Nicolla Porcella, who won second place in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, makes her friend feel like ‘butterflies’ and this made her uncomfortable.

But Wendy Guevara not only got upset with her friend, but He also threatened herand in the conversation it comes to light that this would not be the first time he has noticed one of his friends.

While they were playing “you kill, you marry and you go to bed”, Rosa, friend of Wendy Guevaramentioned Nicola Porcella and she said that she liked him a lot: “The net I give everything for Nicola. I’ll stay with Nicola,” and Wendy Guevara responds that “he wouldn’t take her into account.”

“Oh, yes, Nicola will listen to you,” Wendy responds sarcastically:

“You like him. You don’t say ‘I’ll stay with him’ because it doesn’t matter to you. You are capable of sending him a message. I know you.” “Anything can happen…” Rosa tells Wendy.

“In January when Nicola comes, I don’t want you to be a bitch, because I already know you and you’ve done my little things to me,” Wendy Guevara warns Rosa.

Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella met when they were part of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’on Televisa’, and they have become great friends, in addition, they will soon participate together in the new telenovela by producer Juan Osorio, titled ‘Amor without recipe’.

