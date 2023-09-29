The fame of Wendy Guevara grew considerably after participating and winning the Televisa reality show‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, place where he met Nicola Porcellawith whom he was romantically linked on social networks.

As a member of the group “The losses,” Wendy shared a room and forged a deep connection with the Peruvian actor Nicola Porcella during their participation in the program, and the chemistry between the two did not go unnoticed by any viewer and user on the Internet.

Given the great chemistry that the Internet celebrity and the author reflected on the screen, endless speculation was generated about a possible Romance inside “LCDLF.” However, both Wendy and Nicola denied at the time any romantic relationship and they claimed they were just friends.

Throughout the competition, there was flirting, kisses, a special bond and, in addition, the musical theme of Carin Leon“First date”, further increased the romance rumors, but at the end of the reality show, their relationship remained in the category of friends.

Recently, it caused a stir when Wendy Guevara confessed that, at first, yes experienced attraction towards Nicola Porcellaa situation that could have evolved into a real infatuation if he had not taken steps to stop it.

During a conversation with Kimberly Irene, the content creator revealed that Apio Quijano, one of the participants, advised her not to let herself be carried away by her feelings towards Porcella, with the intention of preventing her from suffering.

Wendy acknowledged that she was just playing with the situation at the time, but later realized that Celery was right about her feelings towards Nicola.

“I thought that and I said: Oh, yes, you’re right. And I said: No, friend, I’m playing. But, at that moment the 20 hit me. I saw the movie they showed us and I said: Oh, not now.”

The young woman assured that if she had not seen the audiovisual material that the production presented to them, showing the intense chemistry she shared with Nicola, she would have continued with the playful flirtations.

So far, Nicola Porcella has not issued any statement in response to these revealing statements from Wendy, but Internet users applauded Guevara’s honesty in confirming what he felt for Porcella.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp