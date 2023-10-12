Wendy Guevara during an interview, on October 4, in Mexico City. José Méndez (EFE)

On the night of August 13, Mexico’s attention was on one place. After more than 10 weeks, the reality The House of the Famous was coming to an end and would reveal its winner. On one hand, there was the television personality Nicolla Porcella and on the other there was the Internet sensation who in recent months stole the spotlight on the program and the hearts of an audience devoted and faithful to her new idol, embodied in the skin of the transgender content creator and actress Wendy Guevara.

Wearing a red gala dress, gloves and high heels, she held Porcella’s hands, while the presenter, with dramatic pauses and background percussion that played with the tension of the moment, began to give the verdict: “The winner of The House of the Famous By the public’s decision it is you”, he pauses again and continues “yes, you”, while the shots match the music and quickly focus on the faces of the finalists. After a sound that emulated a bell, which leaves the studio silent for a few eternal seconds, the presenter is heard again with the decision: “It’s you, Wendy Guevara!”

At the Angel of Independence, in the capital, the scene of celebration of past glories of the Mexican soccer team, the euphoria exploded again and shouts of happiness could be heard for blocks around. The same thing happened in Monterrey, in Nuevo León; in León, Guanajuato and even in Baja California. In different states of the Mexican Republic, support for Guevara was reproduced in signs, cheers and chants: “Nothing lost, always winning.” “We won money!” “Wendy, carona, you are already a winner!”

That night, where the story of one of the programs culminated most successful in Mexico in recent times, and which ended up consecrating the figure of the first trans woman to win a reality show in Mexico, a new path began for Wendy Guevara. One where she is, once again, the star, only now the cameras accompany her and are with her 24/7. Wendy, lost but famous is the new program that tracks the influencer in his life after The House of the Famous.

The first episode of this new Show It begins immediately after the award ceremony. The early morning after the night of August 13, with his own gala attire, but now with a medal with the number one of The House of the Famous and 4 million pesos (about $250,000) in her account for being the winner, Wendy left the Televisa studios at almost 2:30, escorted by her producer. She thought they were going to take her in a white Suburban truck, but in reality an ambulance was waiting for her. Given her surprise at her choice of vehicle, one of the producers told her “we’re going to get out of here because it’s crazy outside. “You have no idea how many people there are.” The emergency transport left without suspicion, amidst screams, sounds of drums and smoke from fireworks.

“Oh, I can’t believe I had to escape from my fans, my god. I love them badasses. This is something that I really didn’t expect. Neta, I don’t know how to thank people. May God multiply them with a ton of health and money and fucks,” he says before the cameras of the new Showwith that ease and mischief that characterizes her.

Wendy Guevara prepares for an interview. DARKQUARTERS

In this new program, Wendy (León, 30 years old), “the busty woman with sausage of the moment”—as she states—opens the doors of her daily life, where the public will be able to learn about and see her life in a different way. more intimate, with his family, friends and, as he says, “all this that defines me as a person, since I was little.” Since went viral in 2017 next to The lossesa content creation network space with her friends and trans influencers Paolita Suárez and Kimberly The most precious, and with his newfound fame, he feels like he hasn’t lost the compass of who he is.

“They are going to see my origins. What I like and don’t like to do. Within The House of the Famous There were no situations like the ones one lives out here. So there they will know me a little bit with a stronger character when something bothers me or I get stressed about something. Inside the house there were problems between us, but this was not like the obligations that one has every day, in real life. They are going to see many things and I hope they don’t judge me and if they judge me, then I’ll put up with it,” she says through a video call, smiling.

He is aware that he lost his privacy a long time ago, but even so this new fame, like when he granted a series of interviews in one day for all the programs and spaces on Televisa, is something they keep in mind. shock, because she still remembers growing up, “like a little girl, I was all pissed,” watching the soap operas from that production company. Now inside, as the program shows, each person in charge of production, fans with devil horns representing Team Infierno and presenters, line up for a selfie with her. “There have never been so many people and be careful that Alejandro Fernández and Luis Miguel have come,” a producer tells him. “If people love me as much as Alejandro Fernández or Luis Miguel, I have to measure up, sisters,” she says in a section of the first episode of her reality.

But Wendy’s story is not an isolated phenomenon, it is already part of popular culture and everyday conversations. Phrases like “you can’t stand it, right, paunchy.” “It turns out and stands out.” “Nimodermo”. “Old man” or “old woman,” which she uses to refer to things she no longer likes—like “old knife!”—among other things, have become part of the dixit popular, thanks to his very spontaneous way of being and speaking, with which he has stolen the public’s affection.

“These expressions became more viral within The House of the Famous, but I never imagined that that could happen. But hey, if people like the way I say things, well, it suits me. Yes, it happens to me a lot that I’m walking at the airport or the bus station and they yell at me ‘Hey bitch, come on ass.’ They talk to me like I talk, like that’s how I am, kind of scandalous. Sometimes I do say ‘Oh, this lady’, it’s because people connect so much that they feel that you are their friend in person, that they have known you for a long time and I say, well, you mistreat me lady, no problem,” he adds, smiling. .

Wendy highlights her predecessors, such as vedette and actress Francis and also the presenter and performer Alejandra Bogue, who as trans personalities, have opened the door so that she too can do her part. “I believe that this fight is not over yet, because there are still people in society who still judge you for your different way of being, for your way of dressing, but little by little we are taking a step forward,” she emphasizes.

Despite being considered a reference for the LGBT+ community, she does not consider herself an activist, since it is an enormous responsibility, she says. “I think that I am rather a reflection of the lives of many trans girls who have gone through the same thing as me. I don’t like that they sometimes see me as an example, because when you have that flag so high, if you water it or something happens, they crucify you. So I prefer to stay calm,” she says.

A screen projects the image of Wendy Guevara, in the recording forum of the ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ galas, on July 21, in the State of Mexico. Jose Pablo Diaz

Wendy, lost but famous It is also a return to his native Guanajuato, one of the toughest federal entities against the LGBT+ community, where both equal marriage and the trans community’s right to change their gender identity are restricted. However, the image was different the night of the final of The House of the Famouswhen around 10,000 people gathered in the Plaza de San Juan del Coecillo, in León, in front of a stage with a giant screen to support and celebrate their countryman.

“People change their way of thinking a lot when they do this type of realities and they are a success. I was part of the success along with all the colleagues who were there. I like people to see life differently, with respect. Or they say, I judged trans girls, this girl, how spontaneous she is, different and everything and she in her fart, in her world. I love León, I love Guanajuato. I love it, I’m from there and I will always live there. It happens everywhere and the important thing is to make people respect us and not see us as different, trans people are extremely normal. We love, we feel and we cry just like everyone else,” she concludes serenely and always with a smile.

