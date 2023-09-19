Freedom Palomowho several years ago became the first transsexual actress in Mexico, was on the program “What is seen is not asked”, where stated that the influencer Wendy Guevara gave a negative image of the LGBTQ+ community during his participation in the reality show “The house of the famous Mexico”a program produced by Televisa and Endemol.

“It can’t be that someone comes and tells us, I didn’t go to primary school, I was a drunk, I was a drug addict, I was a prostitute and look how I succeeded, now I’m a famous person, because that, as soon as it comes, ends, what is that ‘The House of the Famous’? Talk to me about actors and I can tell you beautiful anecdotes about actors. To me, ordinary people, vulgar people, who don’t belong to my environment, don’t interest me, those people don’t belong to my guild. “. After these statements, Libertad Palomo assures that she has received death threats from Wendy Guevara and her fansso he will take legal action.

Yesterday afternoon, Freedom Palomo held a press conference in a restaurant in the Zona Rosa of Mexico City, making the following very clear: “I am not afraid, I am an activist, if they kill me I hold the fanatics responsible, all those who have generated this situation, I have no enemies, anything that happens to me, any family member or close person, I hold all these people who have put me in this whole circus responsible.

Wendy Guevarawinner of “The House of the Famous Mexico”, reacted to the strong accusations that Libertad Palomo made against himstating that gossip doesn’t matter to him, because right now he doesn’t have time to fight with anyone, “because right now I have a lot of work, thank God, we have the ‘It turns out and stands out’ tour.”

In addition, Wendy Guevaraa member of “Las Perdidas”, mentioned that he will not pay attention to the controversy with Libertad Palomo, reiterating that he has a lot of work and that The best way to give a slap with a white glove in these situations is precisely by working.

“Problems and people who push you and all that, the best way you can attack and slap with white gloves is to work hard and be a person who progresses, that’s how you should deal with gossip, gossip, nonsense. and things like that, the best thing is to work and prove to yourself that you are worth a lot and that you don’t have time to argue and hang around… because you need to work, so, I’m working a lot and well, no way, I’m doing my thing. “.

