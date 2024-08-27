Mexico City.- Wendy Guevara continues to reap successes: winner of the reality show La Casa de los Famosos México; special guest at Madonna’s concert in CDMX; star of a mini soap opera during the Paris Olympic Games and, since this Monday, one of The 25 Most Influential Content Creators of 2024 worldwide, according to Rolling Stone.

The YouTuber ranked 25th on the list, published Monday on the magazine’s website, which reflects the level of admiration and influence that content creators have internationally and across the spectrum, from fashion and food to comedy, film and travel.

“Mexican star Wendy Guevara, once known as ‘la perdida,’ is a former sex worker and YouTube content creator who first introduced herself to Spanish-speaking audiences in 2017 when she and a friend went viral for getting lost in the woods,” Rolling Stone journalist Tomás Mier wrote of the YouTuber’s career. “She deepened her voice, joked about her trans identity and let out her signature infectious laugh. A few years, hundreds of livestreams and a reality show win later, Guevara, 31, is now the most searched internet celebrity in Latin America.”

The list’s selection, according to the magazine, was based on an evaluation that assessed “participation rate, growth, interaction with peers, number of followers” and staff opinions.

In Guevara’s case, the list highlights the social network where she has the most followers, which is TikTok, with 4.6 million fans. Originally from León, Guanajuato, the YouTuber was nominated among 500 international influencers; Wendy is the only Mexican who managed to sneak into the count. “When we decided to start our second annual list of the most influential creators, we had to deal with a very subjective question: what does it mean to have influence?” explained the magazine. “It’s not just about who gets sponsorships. It’s about people admiring you: following and commenting on your posts, interacting with your content and sharing it, and really caring about what you have to say, for better or worse.” In the first three places on the list, Mr. Beast (3), a famous content creator with 308 million subscribers on YouTube; the comedy duo Rhett and Link (2) and the American Theo Von (1) shine.