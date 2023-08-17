Wendy Guevara, who recently established herself as the brand new winner of ‘The House of Famous’, denounced that she lost her official Instagram account on the afternoon of this Wednesday, August 16 and worried her thousands of fans. The influencer’s fans have generated various comments on social networks after, after entering the content creator’s account, they see the legend “This page is not available”.

Was Wendy Guevara hacked?

After a few minutes, it was Wendy Guevara herself who spoke through her backup account and mentioned that she is trying to regain possession of her Instagram. “I am trying to recover my official account. If I can’t get it back, I’ll be uploading content here”, it reads.

Wendy Guevara reports that she lost her Instagram account. Photo: Instagram

What is Wendy Guevara’s backup account?

Far from sitting idly by, Wendy Guevara understands that she cannot work without social networks. Therefore, she created a backup account for herself, while she tries to recover the old one. Until the closing of this note, it can be seen that she already has around 90,000 followers.

This is Wendy Guevara’s new Instagram account. Photo: Instagram

