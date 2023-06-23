The experiences and adventures continue for Wendy Guevara in the reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, because every day stars in different moments alone or next to his companions, he has also become everyone’s favorite.

On this occasion, Wendy Guevara captivates by characterizing herself as a lioness for a calendar and is impacted by how his colleagues are seen in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, as well as his fans on social networks.

Wendy looks amazing. The influencer originating from Leon, Guanajuatohas an impact with her look and many fans write it to her on social networks through comments, with which they also congratulate her on her participation in the Televisa reality show.

According to the images she shares on Facebook Central Noticias Tamaulipas, Wendy looks like a lionessShe also gesticulates like an animal and amazes Paul Stanley and Poncho de Nigris, who are in charge of photographing her.

“What a goddess Wendy looks here”; “Wendy, my employer, is already the winner”; “The best”; “You’re incredible, you’ll win,” Wendy’s friends and fans, who follow her daily in ‘The House of Celebrities’, tell Wendy.

‘The House of Famous’ is broadcast live daily on the ViX platform, Sundays are expulsion on channel 2 of Televisa and on Wednesdays you can see the reality show on Channel 5, on Nomination Day.

