Wendy Guevara, who participates in the reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, tells her classmates what she did with the money she earned as a first salary on the Internet.

“I was able to increase my bust”, says Wendy Guevara when recounting in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ what she did with her first salary, a little money that didn’t go down badly and she didn’t expect it.

Guevara, who has positioned herself as one of the favorites among the public that follows this reality show daily, gives daily talk, because “she does not stop her mouth” and becomes spoiled.

Guevara shares situations and events of her life with her reality show partners, for example, she has also told them that in the event that she wins first place in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, this is what she would do with money:

“I’ll set up a little business for my mom, maybe a tortilla shop so she can hire people and not work so hard anymore,” she mentions, also that she loves and admires her mom because she has always worked to help her family get ahead.

Wendy’s mother has worked hard, washing cars, for example, and defines her as an admirable woman.

Wendy is a successful influencer in Mexico, as she has 593,901 followers on Facebook, doubles the number on TikTok with 1.7 million followers and 6.8 million likes, and 1.6 million fans on Instagram.

La Casa de los Famosos México’ is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Channel 5 and on Sundays from 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Las Estrellas; in streaming you can see the transmissions 24/7 through VIX for free for a limited time.

How did Wendy Guevara become famous?

Wendy Guevara is a youtuber, influencer, businesswoman and singer 29 year old Mexican transgender. His real name is Luis Carmen Guevara Venegas and in several interviews he says that he has been attracted to men.

During 2017, Wendy rose to fame thanks to a video that went viral on social networks, in which, along with Paolita Suárez, they commented that they were “lost in the bush” after having a date with two men who abandoned them. on a hill near the city of León, Guanajuato.

“We are lost, lost, lost”, is the phrase that made Wendy Guevara famous on the Internet, that same year she won the MTV MIAW award as the most successful viral video on social media.

Las Perdidas Oficial is Wendy’s YouTube channel and has 155,000 subscribers and more than 1,500 published videos.

