Despite the success she has achieved after becoming the winner of the first season of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico‘, Wendy Guevara He is not in the best moment of his career and his events have had low ticket sales that has everyone worried.

On September 12, it was confirmed through a press release that the event scheduled for this Wednesday the 13th with Wendy Guevara and The Lost Ones as protagonists, has been cancelled.

The event was set for this Wednesday, September 13 at the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez Auditorium in Querétaroalthough it is expected that it can be rescheduled soon, without further details on the matter.

The cost of the tickets ranged from $353 Mexican pesos for general to $1,164 in VIP. Just hours before the event, the sale was still quite low and therefore it had to be canceled at the last minute.

But this is not the first event that has had low ticket sales for Wendy, since her show ‘Resulta y highlight Tour’ also faces failure in sales, as it has not managed to sell even 20% of its capacity. This show will take place on September 14 at the National Auditorium of CDMX.

On the subject, Wendy has limited herself to confirming the changes, but has not given details about it. On social networks, many have noted that the success of the influencer has not managed to fill any venue with ticket sales, unlike where entry is free.

