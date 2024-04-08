Wendy Guevara and Julián Gil went to Europe, Well, they will record together an important project for TUDN TELEVISA, it is reported in several media outlets. Journalists discovered them at the Mexico City airport and interviewed them.

Journalists guarding the airport were taken by surprise when they found themselves together. Wendy Guevara and Julián Gil, and when addressing them They confessed that they were hired to work together on an important project.

The influencer Wendy Guevara and the actor Julian Gil They will star in a 25-episode miniseries in which they will show the relationship of a couple during the Olympics, they commented that as a preview of what they will do.

Wendy Guevara and Julián Gil JOIN to work on an ambitious 'romantic' project

“We are going to have an incredible time, I think… right?... It's just that I don't want to see him so much because the bastard is so handsome, right?” comments Wendy Guevara regarding Julián Gil.

TO Wendy Guevara They ask her if she is in love with Julián Gil and she answers: “No, well… I don't know,” to which Julián Gil replies: “don't start denying me.”

Wendy Guevara. Instagram photo

Wendy Guevarawinner of the Televisa reality show 'La Casa de los Famosos México', and Julian Gilwhom we have recently seen in 'El Maleficio', did not want to share more information about the project they are already working on together.

Wendy Guevara and Julián Gil traveled to Europe to immediately begin recording their participation in said short soap opera about which they will soon be revealing more information, they commented.

Julian Gil. Instagram photo

