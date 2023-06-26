Home page World

Celebrities like Michael Wendler and Laura Müller show it: The crazier and more unusual their child’s name, the better. But is that even legal?

Michael Wendler, who in recent years has been less through his music and more through the dissemination of conspiracy theories noticed, has become a father again. His wife Laura Müller announced the birth of their son on Instagram (see below). Their son’s name is Rome Aston.

Celebrities love to give to their kids unusual and sometimes weird first names. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, for example, named their daughter North West (German north-west), Beyoncé and Jay-Z chose Blue Ivy (German blue ivy). But they are Americans. Wendler and Müller are also currently living in Florida. Do other rules apply to them, ask BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA a registry office in Bavaria.

Not necessarily. In Germany, too, parents can basically name their children whatever they want, but the registry office has a say: Although there are no specific legal requirements, registry officials can, under certain circumstances, naming rights refuse to issue a birth certificate. This happens especially if the child’s well-being could be endangered by the name, for example because it is intentionally ridiculous or degrading.

Nobility titles or academic titles can also be rejected, as well as diseases or other medical terms, brand names and city names. The German registry offices have become much more relaxed: The most important thing is that the parents’ proposal is clearly recognizable as a first name, the registry office in Bad Tölz (Bavaria) explains BuzzFeed News Germany. With them would be the name Rome Aston for example fine, but in the end it would always depend on the competent authority.

Which first names are not allowed?

Even if the guidelines for choosing first names are no longer so strict, there are still enough crazy name suggestions that registrars have to deal with on a daily basis. Rome Aston is really boring against them. (And yes, they are all real and meant seriously…)

Forbidden first names in Germany: 1. Snow White 2. Schnucki 3. Flash 4. Schroeder 5. Woodruff 6. Smokey 7th divider See also Austria from February 22 will allow the entry of tourists from the Russian Federation on the test for COVID-19 8. Shogun 9. boy 10.Roseheart 11.TomTom 12. Agfa 13.Lords 14. Bierstubl 15. Pillula 16. Gramophone 17. Nuclear peace 18. Satan 19. Jurgenson 20. Judas 21.McDonalds 22. Holgerson 23. Lenin 24. Stone (english Stone) 25. Lobster 26. Superman 27.Puhbert 28. Rental Nix 29. Carnation Heini 30.Gucci 31. Whiskey 32. Doll 33. Pinnochio 34. Chaotica 35. Troublemaker Source: Eltern.de

