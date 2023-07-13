The board of the Eagles of America continues to hunt for transfers, André Jardine is very satisfied with what he has in the attack zone, however, the Brazilian coach considers that his defense is very weak, he does not give him the certainties that he requires, which is why he has communicated to Santiago Baños that he needs the signature of a central defender, as well as a left winger, movements that are cooking within Coapa but that do not progress.
In the case of the central defender, in 90min we have informed you that América works for the star firm of Nino Mota, a powerful central defender from Brazil whose price is being the great obstacle. For the left side, those from Coapa move for Omar Campos, but in the same way it is being more complex than expected, so, Jardine’s box could analyze other names and they have one of weight on the table, Wendell Borges .
With 10 years in Europe, Wendell, who plays for Porto, wants to explore other markets and end his time in the old continent. Now, his team representing him has offered him to the ranks of America and the reality is that Jardine does not dislike the idea of closing his arrival. For the price, it would surely be a smaller investment than Campos’s, especially due to the excellent relationship between directives, although of course, a man with 10 years more would be signed. Baños analyzes the movement.
