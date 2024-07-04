Novak Djokovic returned to the courts with her participation in Wimbledon after less than a month of her knee surgery. Today, she measured herself against Jacob Fearnley277 in the ATP rankings, who on paper would have been easily defeated, but the match showed another level on the part of the Serbian.

‘Nole’ played a strange game for sports fans. Perhaps the recent injury and recovery conditioned him to reach his best level. However, this time, he unnecessarily complicated things in the last sets and gave the advantage to a determined Fearnley who fought until the end.

Djokovic’s suffering

Djokovic’s low level in this match was marked by the obvious suffering he showed in the match.There were shouts for his technical team and, at times, defiant looks for the fans who accompanied him during the match. He was not comfortable and it was noticeable.

At the start of the match everything went as the crowd expected, Djokovic won the first two sets comfortably but in the third, the seven-time champion began to suffer. His opponent knew how to take advantage of his serves and went ahead, finally winning the set and prolonging ‘Nole’s’ frustration.

The match lasted 3 hours and the world number 277 put one of the best tennis players in history in serious trouble and it drove him madder than the scoreline would suggest. Fearnley, 22, managed to reach the fourth set where he was defeated 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5. However, in the post-match speech, Djokovic said that he thought it would go to a fifth set but fortunately it did not happen.

However, only two points saved him from having his presentiment come true. In this match, Djokovic did not show his best level and almost had one of his worst performances in this difficult stage. Now, he is preparing to play against the Australian Alexei Popyrin next Saturday to advance to the next round in a tournament that the Serbian has won on 7 occasions.