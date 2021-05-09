The British Government and UEFA have a meeting this Monday that may lead to a change of venue for the Champions League final, according to the New York Times. The objective of the executive chaired by Boris Johnson is that the match between Chelsea and Manchester City that will close the European season is played at Wembley and not in Istanbul, as planned. The fact that two English teams are the finalists and the current sanitary restrictions in Turkey make it possible to think about a change of venue, despite the fact that there are 20 days until the final.

In recent days, UEFA made public that its goal is for everything to go according to plan and the match is played at the Ataturk Olympic stadium in the Turkish capital. However, Turkey is among the countries to which the British government recommends not traveling after a total closure was decreed a few days ago due to the increase in coronavirus cases. If it were finally played in Istanbul, Chelsea and City fans would have a lot of trouble traveling.

It so happens that Istanbul already had to give up the final of last season due to the coronavirus, which led to a final to eight that was played in Portugal. This time history can repeat itself, with the inconvenience that this would entail in the agreement between UEFA and the Turkish capital to bring the Champions League final there. Another option that is not ruled out is a neutral ground that is neither Wembley nor Istanbul. Porto, in Portugal, would win integers in that case. In the next 48 hours there will be a decision on this.