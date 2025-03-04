Last February 20, The NBA He panicked. «Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with a Venous Thrombosis deep in the right shoulder. The French player is expected to lose the rest of the 2024-25 season », they wrote in … a statement San Antonio Spurs. The medical accident was not only destroyed by the predictions for the current campaign, the Texans in the fight to enter the ‘playoffs’, but also questioned the future of the League, which hopes to be dominated by the Galo Alien.

With his 21 years, 221 centimeters and 102 kilos, no one had had in recent history an impact as immediate as Wembanyama, a player with Base boat, eaves and pivot physicist. The Astro, which this course averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds per meeting, seems to have been designed in a laboratory to champion a new generation of gold but, now, it must stop its unstoppable progression for a diagnosis, at least, worrying.

Secretism has been total in recent weeks and it is only known that the Spurs medical body is increasingly optimistic every day that passes. Therefore, ABC has contacted several sports medicine specialists to know which scenarios Wembanyama could face in the coming months. For example, for Pablo Gallo GonzálezChief of Angiology and Vascular Surgery of the Ruber International Hospital of Madrid, the situation, much less, must be taken lightly. «It can affect his career enough. I have no tests or anything similar, but its case is usually due to the fact that an axillary thrombus prevents blood from flowing normally. That area is a crossroads where the veins pass between the climbing muscles, the clavicle and the first rib, and it is a problem that they usually suffer butchers, swimmers … people who use the pneumatic movement a lot. And, of course, a basketball player, who exercises his arm continuously when he bounces and throwing a basket, ”says the specialist.

For the renowned Dr. Gallo, the pivot thrombosis is due to this continuous use of the limb, known as the Paget-schroetter syndromeand not to its sporadic variant, which manifests itself more regularly on the knees and that usually involves only 10% of the total cases.

«Now it has to be anticoagulate For at least three or six months and see why that compressed area is. I would even have to undergo an operation and remove the first rib if it does not improve the prognosis. In principle, there will be no problem to play again. We usually put an elastic manga on your arm so that you do not swell during the games, but the key is in the passage of time. There are people who recover very well and another than not so much. They are very small veins and there may be a relapse in three years, for example, ”says Gallo.

Precedents

For Víctor Laínezan eminence in the world of basketball and that has been a doctor of teams such as the Spanish team or the Badalona Joventut, Wembanyama’s thrombosis may also be due to a coup received during some meeting. But it makes a most interesting note. «The player, because of his physical characteristics, very tall but also very thin, not the typical player with Corpachón, could have some symptom of the Ivory syndrome, A hereditary disorder that concerns the fibers that sustain and hold the organs and other structures of the body and that especially affect the blood vessels, as is the case. They should do a genetic study and see if there have been heart problems in their family. In the Joventut we had a kid who promised a lot, which with 14 years already passed from two meters, and had to leave basketball because he also had symptoms of this syndrome and I could not guarantee his health if he continued to compete ».

As Laínez continues, Wembanyama now awaits the famous anticoagulation, a treatment that would not prevent him from doing training individually although with great care. “If I received a blow to the kidney, it could cause internal bleeding that would force an emergency operation.”

In any case, other cases of thrombosis in basketball give hope to the French. The most recent is that of Brando Ingramcurrent player of the Toronto Raptors who in 2019 when he militated in the New Orleans Pelicans, had to submit to the aforementioned decompression surgery after being detected a clot in the shoulder, an impediment that has not prevented that his career in the elite has prolonged until today. Yes, the two -time NBA champion was taken to the withdrawal Chris Bosh And the myth of Barcelona Pete Mickeal, but both suffered the ailment in the lungs, a much more serious and medical case to what the French suffers. Even so, until there are good news, a clot calls into the future of the NBA.