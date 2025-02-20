The NBA took a hard blow yesterday when losing one of its great references for the remainder of the season. The Star of the San Antonio Spurs, the Frenchman Víctor Wembanyama, will be low indefinite by a blood clot in the right shoulder. The Spurs indicated that venous thrombosis was detected after the return of the All-Star player played last weekend in San Francisco (California).

The 23-year-old power wing and 2.21 m. He began to feel bad after joining the training of the Spurs. After the evidence to which Gaul was subjected, and as Shams Charamia progressed in his networks, the player suffers severe thrombosis in a vein of his right shoulder that makes it impossible to play again.

The French pivot averaged this season 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 caps per game

The Texan franchise considers that this injury is an “isolated problem”, which will not prevent the French from returning to the courts, although in this type of conditions all the precautions are few, so it has been ruled out until the next season.

Chosen as number 1 of the 2023 Draft, Rookie of the NBA year in 2024 and there for the first time this season, Wembanyama is called to be one of the great stars of the league during the next decade for their both physical and both physical qualities techniques In fact, the French pivot averaged this season 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 plugs per game.

Wembanyama was the favorite to get the defender of the year at the end of the regular season

With these numbers, Wembanyama was the favorite to take the defender of the year at the end of the regular season, but will not be able to opt for any individual award by not having played a minimum of 65 games throughout the course.

With the loss of French, those of Greg Popovich practically say goodbye to their playoff options, because they currently add 23 victories and 29 losses and are twelfth in the west.