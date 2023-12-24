Victor Wembanyama and the injury due to the 'fault' of the ball boy. The San Antonio Spurs star, first overall pick of the 2023 draft, was forced to miss the home match against the Dallas Mavericks – lost 144-119 – due to an unprecedented accident. In the warm-up, the French phenomenon ended up with his foot on the shoe of a ball boy, a ball boy 'on duty' to assist the players. Result: slightly twisted right ankle and stop for Wemby. The Spurs staff bandaged the joint, but in the end coach Gregg Popovich preferred to keep the number 1 out. Wembanyama had already missed the previous match against the Milwaukee Bucks due to the sore ankle. The incident before the match against Dallas was added to a situation already carefully monitored. “If it had been a playoff match I would have let him play. We preferred a prudent approach given that we had already started to limit his playing time due to the same ankle. It's an absurd accident before a match. If you watch the video it's hard to believe it,” Popovich said.