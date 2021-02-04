The Russian Federation was able to surprise Western countries with the creation of the anti-clot vaccine Sputnik V, journalist Jacques Schuster wrote in an article for the newspaper Welt, after the appearance of an approving article about the drug in the authoritative medical publication Lancet.

The journalist recalled that in October 1957 the whole world was watching the USSR launch the first artificial Earth satellite into space, which scared Europe and the United States.

“Since then, Russia has almost nothing to surprise the West from a technical point of view. Only the coronavirus vaccine, which entered the market early, showed: Russia is perhaps more than the “Upper Volta with missiles,” said Shuster. Recall that the Upper Volta was previously called the African state of Burkina Faso. The USSR was often called “Upper Volta” by Western politicians of the Cold War era.

The author noted that the publication in the Lancet of the results of the third phase of clinical trials of “Sputnik V” proved the high efficiency of the drug and justifies the decision of the Russian Federation to start using the vaccine before the publication of the final data on it.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the publication in the scientific journal Lancet confirmed the justification of accelerated registration in the country “Sputnik V”.

Based on the analysis of data from over 19 thousand volunteers, the effectiveness of the drug was 91.6%.

Later it was reported that the European Union in February – early March may approve the use of “Sputnik V” on its territory.