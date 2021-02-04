Russia surprised the West with its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, just as in 1957 the USSR surprised the launch of the first artificial earth satellite. This was stated by journalist Jacques Schuster in his publication in the newspaper Die Welt…

He notes that since 1957, Russia could not surprise Western countries with anything from a technical point of view. Only the vaccine, which entered the market earlier than other drugs, showed that Russia is perhaps more than “Upper Volta with nuclear missiles” – this is how the Soviet Union described the former German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt (1974-1982).

Schuster drew attention to the publication of this vaccine in the authoritative medical journal The Lancet. According to him, this proves the high efficiency of the drug.

The Lancet released the results of its Phase III clinical trial on Sputnik V on February 2. The article says the vaccine was 91.6% effective after analyzing data from 19,866 volunteers. The effectiveness among the group of volunteers over 60 years old was 91.8%. As a result of the research, no serious side effects of the vaccine were found. More than 98% of the participants in the trials developed a humoral immune response.

The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomed the publication. Melita Vujnovich, a spokeswoman for the organization in Russia, said the article speaks of the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine.

Sputnik V became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in Russia and in the world; it was registered on August 11, 2020. The drug was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center.