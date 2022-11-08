One day Welmoed Sijtsma found himself in a porn movie. A miscreant had her head mounted on the body of a porn actress. Almost real. Deep fake. The presenter is ashamed, although she has done nothing, she has been virtually abused. She doesn’t stop there and tries to find out who did it, how and why. And can she do something about it? She records her search in the report series Welmoed and the sexfakes (NPO3).

Deepfake – manipulated images that are indistinguishable from the real thing – is also used to make famous people do something crazy. Rutte sings ‘White Christmas’, Queen Elizabeth does a Tiktok dance. You can also let political opponents say what you want. But the technique is mainly used to edit women’s faces, usually those of stars, in porn. To make money, but also for blackmail or as revenge porn. This gross violation of privacy can cause serious damage to victims.

In the first episode Sijtsma drives around a lot, she shows the porn film to friends and sisters. They find it “super disrespectful”. She drives to Friesland to show the film to her mother. Why? She helps her father clean his boat. She looks out a window. In this way, she is wasting precious airtime. An episode only lasts twenty minutes, you can feel the minutes ticking away. And yes, there is already the final tune, without the viewer becoming much wiser. If you want to know what’s going on with that fake porn, you should watch the other three parts in the coming days. Stretching techniques to hold the viewer longer. The relevant information could have easily fit into one tightly edited episode.

Self-trained tracking dogs

The documentary Search! follows the amateur detectives of Signi Search Dogs. Vet Esther van Neerbos and her partner Janette Kruit search for missing persons with self-trained search dogs. When the police have given up, those left behind can turn to Signi. The duo is successful, in front of documentary maker Mariëtte Faber’s camera they find two more missing people. Their work means a lot to relatives who do not know peace as long as their loved one has not been found.

In the first minute of the documentary, one of the dogs immediately finds a deceased person in the forest. When Van Neerbos calls the police, you immediately feel where the problem is: every success of Signi Search Dogs is a defeat for the police, who did not search properly. Later in the series you see the police claiming a find that was actually made by Signi. Van Neerbos and Kruit talk about opposition from the police and other authorities. It’s reminiscent of how private detectives are opposed in movies. After receiving a heavy fine from the labor inspectorate for letting volunteers dive for a body, they no longer dare to use divers. A major setback, because most of the missing are found in the water.

After fifteen minutes in the documentary, there is a slight shock: suddenly Peter R. de Vries is sitting at a table. The murdered journalist supported the Signi Search Dogs. Just the thing for him, he was also a successful citizen detective himself. But it’s still strange to see him alive so unannounced.

A litter of new detection dogs is born. From birth they are given a ‘scented source’ of dead people in their baskets: ‘so that they will always remember it as something beautiful’. Apparently, the sniffer dogs must like dead people so that they can find them better. The best tracking puppy is christened Snelle. He is practicing on a pink stuffed animal.