NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co. on Wednesday reported a strong recovery in first-quarter earnings, as the amount of money the bank set aside to cover potential bad loans fell.

The fourth-largest US bank said its profits rose to $ 4.74 billion, or $ 1.05 per share, in the three months ending in March, from $ 653 million, or one cent per share, a year ago.

Economists had expected, on average, a dividend of 70 cents a share, according to estimates by IBSS from Refinitiv.