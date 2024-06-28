It’s finally fortnight! And with this come several payments that brighten the pockets of thousands of Mexicans. In a very similar vein, the deployment of some Wellness programsin fact today the deposit falls one of them that has a large number of beneficiaries.

Wellbeing: This is the program that makes DEPOSIT TODAY directly onto your card!

This Friday, June 28, 2024the program Young People Building the Future will make a significant payment of more than 7 thousand 572 pesos pesos directly into the bank accounts of their recipients who can collect through your Banco Bienestar Card.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

This initiative has managed to impact almost three million young people throughout the country since its creation, strengthening both their job prospects and their economic well-being.

Do you have a problem with your June payment for Youth Building the Future?

To verify if you have already received your monthly payment, access the official platform or use the corresponding mobile application. Log in with your credentials and check your balance directly from these digital tools.

Wellness: This is the program that makes DEPOSIT TODAY directly to your card!

Set up notifications on your email and text messages. This way, you will receive a Notice on the day your payment is depositedIt is highly recommended to keep these alerts active to be informed in a timely manner.

You can also visit an ATM and use your Wellbeing Card to check the available balance. This option allows you to directly confirm the deposit of your monthly payment.

Wellness: This is the program that makes DEPOSIT TODAY directly to your card!

The next payments of Young People Building the Future:

★ July 2024: Tentative payment date on July 26 or 29 (the 28th is Sunday)

★ August 2024: Payment scheduled for Wednesday August 28

★ September 2024: Tentative payment date on September 27th (the 28th is Saturday)

★ October 2024: Payment scheduled for Monday October 28

★ November 2024: Payment scheduled for Thursday November 28

★ December 2024: Tentative payment date on December 27 (the 28th is Saturday)

Stay informed and regularly check dates to ensure you receive your payments on time. It must be remembered that this Bienestar program makes its payments on the 28th of each month.

Wellness: This is the program that makes DEPOSIT TODAY directly to your card!

How does Youth Building the Future work?

Young People Building the Future stands out for its focus on linking the experience of workplaces with the energy and talent of young adults and people with disabilities.

This program offers an invaluable opportunity for those looking to improve their skills and increase their chances of employment in Mexico.

Participants have the opportunity to train for 12 months in areas of your choicereceiving not only financial support, but also health insurance through various registered institutions, companies and organizations.

Wellbeing: This is the program that makes DEPOSIT TODAY directly onto your card!

The program, framed within the Wellbeing scheme, provides monthly support of 7,572 pesos and is aimed at young people between 18 and 29 years old who are enrolled in the program and have the Welfare card, the exclusive means to receive payments.

By offering training and financial support, this program not only improves the employability of young people, but also contributes to the economic development of their families and communities.