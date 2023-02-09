Mexico.- The service of Telecommunications and Internet for All (TEIT) Announced by the AMLO government generated a stir due to its packages, which at first glance seem tempting when compared to Movistar, Telcel and even Megacable.

Some of the most frequent questions among customers are:Where and how do I contract the Wellbeing Telephony??. whatIn which states of Mexico do you have service?? whatIt really is cheaper than competitors like Movistar or Telcel?

Keep reading to find out, lover of technology and offers.

Coverage

One of the most important points when thinking about contracting a mobile internet service is coverage, that is, where in the Republic you can have a connection to the network.

If you are interested in contracting TEIT, you should know that the internet distribution service is offered to the government by Altán Redes, a company whose control was taken over by the federal power and which provides coverage to the majority of virtual mobile operators (OMV).

So? With the Telefonía del Bienestar you will have a good signal from Yucatan to Baja California.

contracts

In response to another question, TEIT de CFE has approximately 47 points of sale in the country in TELECOMM establishments, the commercial name of Telecommunications of Mexico, attached to the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation.

That is where you can buy a SIM (chip) and discharge the service. Payments can be made at convenience stores such as Oxxo, 7-Eleven and others.

Below are the deerative entities where you can buy the chip of the Wellness Telephone.

veracruz

oaxaca

Warrior

Gentleman

Guanajuato

Queretaro

San Luis Potosi

Michoacan

Jalisco

Nayarit

Durango

Coahuila

Chihuahua

TEIT vs. Movistar

Movistar is a multinational company originating from Spain that has 27 million customers in Mexico alone. One of its main characteristics as a business is its low prices compared to Telcel and other competitors.

The ‘Telefónica’ company offers the following packages:

Movistar Libre Package of 60 pesos: 2 GB of free browsing / Unlimited minutes and messages / Unlimited Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Uber and Didi / 1 GB of Spotify / Valid for 10 days

Movistar Libre Package of 120 pesos: 6 GB of free browsing / Unlimited minutes and messages / Unlimited Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Uber and Didi / 1 GB of video / 1 GB of Spotify / 30-day validity.

Plan Package of 379 pesos per month contains: 15 GB without borders / Unlimited minutes and messages / Unlimited Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and Uber.

Telefonía del Bienestar offers packages divided into two types, individual and commercial. They are these and compare with Movistar.

INDIVIDUALS

4 GB with 250 minutes and 125 SMS without hotspot. Valid for 3 days: 30 pesos.

4 GB with 250 minutes and 125 SMS with hotspot. V valid for 3 days: 45 pesos.

20 GB with a thousand minutes and 500 SMS without hotspot. Valid for 15 days: 100 pesos.

8 GB with 1,500 minutes and 500 SMS with hotspot. Valid for 30 days: 150 pesos.

40 GB with 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS without hotspot. Valid for 30 days: 200 pesos.

40 GB with 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS with hotspot. Valid for 30 days: 3

00 pesos.

COMMERCIAL

Semi-annual plan, monthly benefits. 5 GB that comes with 1,500 minutes, 500 SMS and with hotspot: 400 pesos.

Semi-annual plan, monthly benefits. 40 GB that comes with 1,500 minutes, 500 SMS and without hotspot: 800 pesos.

Semi-annual plan, monthly benefits. 40 GB that comes with 1,500 minutes, 500 SMS and with hotspot: 1,200 pesos.

Annual plan, monthly benefits. 5 GB, 1,500 minutes and with hotspot: 700 pesos.

Annual plan, monthly benefits. 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and without hotspot: 1,400 pesos.

Annual plan, monthly benefits. 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and with hotspot: 2,100 pesos.

In conclusion, TEIT prices are slightly lower than those of MovistarAlthough it depends on the needs of each person. If you are interested in having many GB of Internet, surely the CFE service is the right one.