Currently, the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly It is one of the most important Mexican federal social programs in the care of the elderly.

In this sense, if you are a beneficiary of the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly, it will be important for you to know that there are new reasons why you can run out of money from the social program this 2024.

It is in this way that, in accordance with the operating rules of the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly, The following situations are cause for withdrawal from the social program that gives 6 thousand pesos every two months this 2024:

*Deregistration due to CURP in death status

*Deregistration due to death

*Deregistration due to inconsistencies in the beneficiary's identification data

*Low due to two non-consecutive charges

*Deleted due to possible duplicity

*Deregistration due to inconsistency in the payment method

*Deregistration due to non-location of the entitled person

*Dismiss for not showing up to pick up your payment method

*Dismissal due to non-compliance with the operating rules of the social program

*Low for simultaneous collection

*Voluntary withdrawal

*Deregistration due to residence abroad

Bienestar Pension: NEW REASONS why older adults WILL LOSE $6,000/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

When will they deposit new Welfare beneficiaries?

It is worth mentioning that, if you have recently joined the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly and you already have the Banco del Bienestar card, the social aid money will be deposited to you these days.

In this sense, keep in mind that the deposit of the two months of March-April and May-June between this Tuesday, February 27, and Thursday, February 29, 2024.

The above was announced by the head of the Welfare Secretariat, Ariadna Montiel Reyes, through her official account on the social network

“If you turned 65 or older between November 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024, you registered for the #SeniorPension and you already have your #WellbeingCard, between FEBRUARY 27 and 29, the bank dispersion of your pension will be carried out “, reads the post published on the aforementioned virtual platform.

Bienestar Pension: NEW REASONS why older adults WILL LOSE $6,000/Photo: Bienestar