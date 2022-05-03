Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In order to have a greater capacity to meet the needs of the Ahomeans, this Saturday the Wellness Fair organized by the municipality of Ahome it expands with the presence of state areas.

Claudia Canto Hernandez, Welfare Secretary at Ahome who referred to the fact that this Saturday it will be in the Tabachines neighborhood and the Sinaloa Welfare Secretariat will join it.

“This Saturday we are going to go to the Tabachines neighborhood, this time the State Government Welfare Secretariat will accompany us, we will have new services, in addition to those that we normally carry,” he said.

