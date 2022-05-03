Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In order to have a greater capacity to meet the needs of the Ahomeans, this Saturday the Wellness Fair organized by the municipality of Ahome it expands with the presence of state areas.
Claudia Canto Hernandez, Welfare Secretary at Ahome who referred to the fact that this Saturday it will be in the Tabachines neighborhood and the Sinaloa Welfare Secretariat will join it.
“This Saturday we are going to go to the Tabachines neighborhood, this time the State Government Welfare Secretariat will accompany us, we will have new services, in addition to those that we normally carry,” he said.
Read more: Are you going to legalize a chocolate car? This is what you have to do
Graduated from the Communication Sciences Degree at the UdeO (now UadeO) Los Mochis unit. In 2007, she began her professional career as a reporter and host of the news program Hechos Mochis of the television company TVAzteca. A year later, she moved to the Noroeste newspaper giving coverage to Government, Business and Agricultural sources. Subsequently, she joined the ranks of the journalists’ team of each editorial of EL DEBATE where she currently covers the areas of Politics, Government and Business. Among her professional training, the Oveja Negra journalism workshop that EL DEBATE carried out in conjunction with the International Consulting company Máquina de Ideas stands out. In addition to courses taught by the INEGI related to electoral crimes and journalism, among others focused on her journalistic practice. In 2018 she was awarded by the Mexican Culture Seminar, Los Mochis-El Fuerte and Guasave correspondent in the framework of Freedom of Expression Day
see more
#Wellness #Fair #expands #services #Ahome #Sinaloa
Leave a Reply