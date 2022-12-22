Former governor of Piauí and elected senator Wellington Dias (PT-PI), aged 60, will be the future Minister of Social Development. In a quick conversation with the press, on the morning of this Thursday (Dec. 22), he confirmed that he had accepted the invitation of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). O Power360 he said he was being quoted for the post.

The folder is responsible for administering the Auxílio Brasil, which should be renamed Bolsa Família. The ministry is considered an important electoral showcase, due to the social appeal of the body’s work. For this reason, the PT resisted handing over the structure to an ally outside the party.

The post was also contested by Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), who was a candidate for President of the Republic and supported Lula in the 2nd round.

Wellington Dias is one of the PT members the president-elect trusts the most. He was one of the main articulators of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that the National Congress approved to allow Lula to breach the spending ceiling to fulfill campaign promises in 2023.

During the campaign, Dias was mentioned as a possible name for the political articulation and for the economic area.

On October 2, Dias was elected to the Senate for Piauí. The former governor of the state had 962,194 votes, that is, 51.34% of the valid votes. He was also 4 times Governor of the State, from 2003 to 2011 and from 2015 to April 2022.

During the campaign and shortly after the election, Lula was expected to place a few allied senators on the Esplanada dos Ministérios. The idea was to leave trusted names with high political capacity in Casa Alta to defend the interests of the new government. The Bolsonarist opposition must be strong in the Senate.

Who is Wellington Dias?

Wellington Dias was born in the city of Oeiras, Piauí, and is 60 years old. He is married to the federal deputy Rejane Dias (EN) with whom he had 3 children. His father, Joaquim Antônio Neto, was mayor of Paes Landim (PI) and his mother, Teresinha de Araújo Dias, was deputy mayor of the same city.

Wellington Dias graduated in Letters from UFPI (Federal University of Piauí) and made a career as a banker, being a public servant at Caixa Econômica Federal. He joined the Workers’ Party in 1985, the same year he joined the CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores).

He began his political career in 1992, when he was elected councilor of Teresina. He ran for mayor of the Piauí capital 3 times: 1st, in 1996, as deputy mayor, and in 2000 and 2010, when he was head of the ticket. But he didn’t win on either occasion. Wellington Dias was also elected state deputy in 1994, federal deputy in 1998 and senator in 2010. He was governor from 2003 to 2010 and from 2014 to 2022.

Ministers already announced

Lula announced the 1st wave of ministers of the new government with 5 names, on December 9. Nominations went to Ministries of Finance, Justice, Chief of Staff, Foreign Affairs and Defense🇧🇷

The petista nominated the former mayor of São Paulo and former minister of Education, Fernando Haddad (PT), to take over the farm, a ministry that will be recreated from the division of the current Ministry of Economy. In addition to Haddad, the PT official also made the name of the former deputy official Jose Mucio (PTB-PE) for the Defense and the former governor of Maranhão Flavio Dino (PSB-MA) to Head of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security🇧🇷

the ambassador Mauro Vieira will be the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs🇧🇷 THE Civil House will be commanded by the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT).

