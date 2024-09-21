Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2024 – 10:23

The Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger, Wellington Dias, will participate in the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations, in New York, together with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. According to the government’s statement, the agenda includes bilateral meetings, a G20 ministerial meeting and other parallel events, between tomorrow and Wednesday (25).

On Sunday, Dias will participate with Lula in the Future Summit, hosted by the United Nations, where he will also attend interactive discussions in the Chamber of the Trusteeship Council. On Monday, the minister will attend a breakfast with members of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and, later, a World Bank event.

On Tuesday, the minister will attend President Lula’s speech at the opening of the UN General Assembly in the morning and will then participate in bilateral meetings. Dias will end his agenda at the Global Alliance event, which will discuss hunger and poverty in the world.