Elected senator Wellington Dias (PT-PI) said this Thursday, 10th, that he was “very excited” for the text of the so-called Transition PEC to be finalized today. The statement was given at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB), seat of the transitional government in Brasília, where president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) arrived this Thursday morning for a meeting with parliamentarians.

Dias pondered that he does not expect the text to be ready after this meeting, but highlighted that Lula and vice president-elect Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) will have more meetings throughout the day.

“He (Alckmin) is going to present the proposals that were presented at this stage of understanding so that we can have a text”, said the former governor, adding that the decision on values ​​or deadlines for the PEC depends on Lula.

The senator-elect also stated that every effort is to ensure that the PEC proposal is forwarded this week so that it can be processed as of next week. “We are running out of time. Very short deadlines for processing a constitutional amendment ”, he pointed out.