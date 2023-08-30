Asked if the meeting would deal with ministerial reform, the minister said that “it is close”, but without specifying what he was talking about

The Minister of Social Development, Wellington Dias, told the Power360 what “it’s close, better wait” when asked what the topic of the meeting with the president would be Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) this Wednesday (30.Aug.2023). Dias recalled that Lula is going to Piauí on Thursday (31.Aug), but did not specify whether what was “close” was the ministerial reform or the new program to fight hunger that they will launch on the trip. It was decided that Social Development would be handed over to Centrão, but without Bolsa Família, a historic mark of PT governments. The program would go to the Ministry of Management and Innovation or the Civil House.