Name of senator-elect Wellington Dias (PT-PI) began to circulate as a possible Minister of Social Development in the next government. Dias is close to the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

the senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) moved to be assigned to the folder. There was, however, a reaction from the PT. The party fears handing over a popular ministry to a possible opponent in the 2026 presidential election. This is the portfolio responsible for Auxílio Brasil, which should be renamed Bolsa Família.

During the campaign, Dias was mentioned as a possible name for the political articulation and for the economic area.

The minister of political articulation, however, must be the deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP). The farm will Fernando Haddad (PT-SP).

Dias is still quoted for the Ministry of Planning. the elected senator Renan Filho (MDB-AL) has already been probed for the post.