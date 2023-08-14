Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, commanded by the PT, is in the sights of the PP, by Arthur Lira

The National Secretary of Citizenship Income of the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Eliane Aquinosaid that the minister Wellington Dias he has “political strength to face the way of doing politics in the center”. The block targets the folder command.

“Wellington is a fantastic minister for public policy, looking at the needs of this population”, said Aquino in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo Published this Monday (14.Aug.2023).

According to the secretary, the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) had to restructure Bolsa Família when he took over. That’s because the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) increased the base of beneficiaries in a disorderly way and left the social program without enough funds.

As priorities for the ministry, Aquino cited the reconstruction of Bolsa Família and Suas (Unified Social Assistance System) – which implements social assistance actions, in addition to the creation of an area focused on socioeconomic inclusion.

“We are going to generate jobs for this public that is in the Cadastro Único and Bolsa Família, to demystify the idea that people do not want to work. Studies show that they have been working since they were 11 years old. The problem is that they never had opportunities“, he said.

Lula has no base in the National Congress to approve his projects. Therefore, he negotiates government positions with Centrão parties. Social Development is in the sights of the PP, of the mayor, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The handover faces resistance from PT members because the ministry has a high budget.