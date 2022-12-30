The future Minister of Development, Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger, Wellington Dias (PT-PI), announced on the afternoon of this Friday (30.Dec.2022) the secretaries to compose the new ministry team.

In his official profile of twitterDias stated that the team was chosen for its capabilities and skills. “Together we will continue the mission of taking Brazil off the hunger map and taking care of those who need it most”said.

On the social network, the future minister thanked the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) for the trust. He also said that he is confident that those chosen will exercise their positions in their “maximum efforts”.

MEET THE NEW SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT TEAM

Read below who are the new secretaries who will occupy the ministry:

osmar junior – will hold the position of executive secretary. He was vice-governor of Piauí from 2004 to 2008, as well as a federal deputy and leader of Congress for the PC do B.

– will hold the position of executive secretary. He was vice-governor of Piauí from 2004 to 2008, as well as a federal deputy and leader of Congress for the PC do B. Rannier Ciriaco – will be the Deputy Executive Secretary. He has already performed functions in the public administration of Piauí and was superintendent of management and representation of the state government.

– will be the Deputy Executive Secretary. He has already performed functions in the public administration of Piauí and was superintendent of management and representation of the state government. Leticia Bartholo – will be the secretary for the Single Registry and Information Management. Bartholo is a sociologist and holds a master’s degree in demography in the field of public policy and population. According to the future minister, she has more than 20 years of experience in programs to combat poverty.

– will be the secretary for the Single Registry and Information Management. Bartholo is a sociologist and holds a master’s degree in demography in the field of public policy and population. According to the future minister, she has more than 20 years of experience in programs to combat poverty. Lilian dos Santos Rahal – will head the National Secretariat for Food and Nutritional Security. She is a federal civil servant, master in sociology and specialist in public policy and government management.

– will head the National Secretariat for Food and Nutritional Security. She is a federal civil servant, master in sociology and specialist in public policy and government management. Luiz Carlos Everton de Farias – Holds the position of National Secretary for Socio-Economic Inclusion. He is an evangelical pastor and graduated in Information Technology Management, with a postgraduate degree in Financial Management, Controllership and Auditing from FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas). He was president of Codevasf (Company for the Development of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys).

– Holds the position of National Secretary for Socio-Economic Inclusion. He is an evangelical pastor and graduated in Information Technology Management, with a postgraduate degree in Financial Management, Controllership and Auditing from FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas). He was president of Codevasf (Company for the Development of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys). André Quintão Silva – will be Secretary of Social Assistance. In addition to being a social worker and sociologist, he is in his 5th term as a state deputy in the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais for the PT.

– will be Secretary of Social Assistance. In addition to being a social worker and sociologist, he is in his 5th term as a state deputy in the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais for the PT. Lais Wendel Abramo – will take over the National Secretariat for Care and Family. She is a sociologist, master and doctor in sociology and specialist in issues of inequality, social policies and the world of work. In addition to authoring publications on poverty and social inequality.

WHO IS WELLINGTON DIAS

Former governor of Piauí and elected senator Wellington Dias, aged 60, will be the future Minister of Social Development – ​​the new name of the Ministry of Citizenship during the Bolsonaro government. O Power360 he said he was being quoted for the post.

The folder is responsible for administering the Auxílio Brasil, which should be renamed Bolsa Família. The ministry is considered an important electoral window, because of the social appeal of the body’s work. For this reason, the PT resisted handing over the structure to an ally outside the party.

Wellington Dias is one of the PT members the president-elect trusts the most. He was one of the main articulators of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that the National Congress approved to allow Lula to breach the spending ceiling to fulfill campaign promises in 2023.

On October 2, Dias was elected to the Senate for Piauí. The former governor of the state had 962,194 votes, that is, 51.34% of the valid votes. He was also 4 times Governor of the State, from 2003 to 2011 and from 2015 to April 2022.

Wellington Dias graduated in Letters from UFPI (Federal University of Piauí) and made a career as a banker, being a public servant at Caixa Econômica Federal. He joined the Workers’ Party in 1985, the same year he joined the CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores).