“I have a good length in the jump again,” had recognized Andreas Wellinger, 29, a week earlier at the end of the World Cup in Trondheim. And now he flew, flown and flown. On Saturday, the two -time Olympic champion jumped 228.0 and 229.5 meters on the flight ski jump in Vikersund in Norway, the largest in the world. Nobody was better.

Wellinger celebrated his ninth World Cup victory – and the first on such a monster bakk. In Trondheim, Wellinger had won a World Cup silver medal on the normal ski jump, which was a first highlight after long, dark winter weeks, in which the German ski jumpers all jumped too short. Wellinger’s long -haul flight from Vikersund has now marked the first World Cup victory of the German Ski Association for three months. Pius Paschke had succeeded in Titisee-Neustadt on December 15th. Karl Geiger was third in Oslo on the Holmenkollen last week, also occupied the upswing.

In Vikersund, the high -flyer of the season won: Slovenia’s world champion Nika Prevc, 19 years old, who had just improved the world record to 236.0 meters. The World Cup second Selina Freitag was third.