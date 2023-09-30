Taking into account that there are more than 11 million elderly people who are beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderlyit is important to know that there are some beneficiaries who they will no longer receive their paymentsand we will immediately tell you who they are.

First of all, it must be pointed out that because many elderly people lack a work pension and, at the same time, do not have the financial support of their families, the federal government has seen the need to implement different aid. and social programs.

Thus, among the different social programs that the State has implemented for the elderly, together with the discount card of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM), there is the Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities.

In this way, through the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly, senior citizens receive, every two months, a deposit of 4,800 pesos.

And it is precisely in the bank deposits where the key to the group of beneficiaries of the Welfare Pensions that they will no longer receive the financial support of 4,800 pesos every two months.

Welfare Pension 2023: these are the SENIOR ADULTS who will NO longer receive the payment / Photo: Banco del Bienestar

The above taking into account that, since the end of 2022, the Welfare Secretariat and the Welfare Bank began the process of banking the different federal social programs.

It is in this way that It was last August 31, 2023 when the extension for processing the Banco del Bienestar card through which the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly and the Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities are deposited ended.

The above taking into account that Since the end of June of the current year, the deadline to request the card from the financial entity of the Mexican State had ended.after which the Welfare Secretariat granted an extension so that the beneficiaries of the social programs could go get their Welfare plastics.

With everything, Those older adults who have not yet gone for their Banco del Bienestar card will have their payments corresponding to the Pension for the Wellbeing of the Elderly suspended..

This is how, if you are a beneficiary of the Welfare programs, you must go to the straggler modules of the Banco del Bienestar with the following documentation:

*Current official identification (INE)

*CURP

*Birth certificate

*Proof of address no older than 6 months

*Contact number.

