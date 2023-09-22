The Welfare Secretariat made a important notice recently that it is of vital importance for beneficiaries residing in Mexico Cityespecially older adults and people with disabilities.

This in relation to your Wellness Card in which bimonthly deposits of their support of 4,800 pesos are made as part of the federal program. Don’t miss out on your payments.

Is the notice for all beneficiaries?

The announcement concerns especially the lagged cases in which the older adults or people with disabilities have not come for their Wellbeing Card, the only payment method in which their support will be delivered every two months.

Pay attention if you have not yet gone for your pending Wellness Card and you live in CDMX since you will have to go to the Wellness Module located in the esplanade of the Monument to the Revolutionin Plaza de la República, Tabacalera neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, CDMX.

A nearby station is Revolución on Line 2 of the CDMX Metro. The last-minute notice was announced this Friday by the head of the Mexican Welfare Secretariat, Ariadna Montiel Reyes.

The official explained that the beneficiaries must present yourself with your file in hours from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Saturdayto collect your Wellbeing Card and not experience delays in receiving your payments.

For more information, enter your CURP to the official page at https://www.gob.mx/bienestar.