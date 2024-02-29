In case you are a new beneficiary of the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderlymake it known that This Thursday, February 29, 2024, was the last day of deposit of advance payments of the federal social program.

In this sense, there are many new beneficiaries of the Pension for the Elderly who wonder What happens if you have not withdrawn the money for the March-April and May-June terms?.

In this way, the new beneficiaries of the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly must take into consideration that It is not necessary for them to withdraw the 12 thousand pesos from the Mexican social program, since the money will remain on their Banco del Bienestar cards..

Due to the above, it will be necessary to emphasize this, in case you have not withdrawn the money from the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly this February 29, nothing will happen with the cash, and you can withdraw it any day.

Bienestar: Payment of 12 thousand pesos to older adults ends, what happens if you did not withdraw the money? / Photo: Bienestar

What to do if the ATM swallows the Bienestar card?

For its part, in the event that the ATM has kept the financial institution's card, what has to be done, according to the Banco del Bienestar protocols, is the following:

*First, you must write down the serial number of the ATM, which is found on the visa in the machine.

*After the serial number of the Banco del Bienestar ATM has been noted, the next thing is to locate the customer service information and establish contact. Again, this data is always visible to account holders.

*Subsequently, the beneficiary of the Bienestar Pensions will have to provide details about what happened with their Banco del Bienestar card at the ATM when going to withdraw cash from it.

*After that, the operator who received the call will give the person a folio number, which must be used to follow up on the claim process between the bank and the client.

Wellbeing: payment of 12 thousand pesos to older adults ends, what happens if you did not withdraw the money? / Photo: Freepik

*It is in this way that, once it is confirmed that the ATM of the Banco del Bienestar retained the card and did not give the money, the financial entity of the Mexican State will replace the financial plastic and will deposit, again, the amount of money which was not granted to the account holder.