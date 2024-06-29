The federal government, through the Ministry of Welfare, implements various social programs to support different sectors of the population, one of them is the Violet Wellbeing Card 2024.

Have you heard about it? Here we tell you What it is, what it is about, who it benefits, where it applies and what the requirements are..

This program It is aimed at vulnerable women aged 18 to 64 who reside in Mexico.Here we tell you what this subsidy consists of and the requirements to access it.

What is the Violeta Bienestar Card 2024?

The Violet Wellbeing Card 2024 It is economic support that seeks to improve the income of women heads of family. The amount of the subsidy varies depending on the state in which they reside. For example, in Baja California 2,600 pesos are awarded.

The main objective of this program is to help beneficiaries cover personal expenses and basic needs, in addition to offering opportunities for the academic development of their children. Additional benefits include:

▶ Medical and psychological follow-up for the beneficiaries and their families

▶ Support to complete basic level studies

▶ Training in various trades and skills

Who is the Violeta Bienestar Card for?

The Violet Wellbeing Card 2024 is Aimed at women between 18 and 64 years old who live in vulnerable conditions.

What are the requirements for the Violeta Bienestar Card 2024?

To obtain this benefit, it is necessary to meet the following requirements:

– Be between 18 and 64 years old

– Present a valid official identification (INE)

– CURP

– Income less than 13,000 pesos per month

– Proof of address (no older than 3 months)

– Birth certificate of dependents under 21 years of age

– Proof of studies for dependents under 21 years of age (certificate, report card, registration receipt, etc.)

Where to apply for the Violeta Bienestar Card 2024?

Currently, the call is open to women residents of Baja California. Those interested can make their Official registration in person from July 1 to 26 in Mexicali, Ensenada and Tijuana.

From July 24 to 26, registration will be available in Tecate, Rosarito, San Felipe and San Quintín.